Building a Prosperity Mindset

    June 20, 2025
    What separates a struggling contractor from one who builds a thriving business? It’s not just technical skills or a business degree, it’s mindset. A prosperity mindset doesn’t just help you close more sales; it reshapes how you see opportunity, value, and growth.

    This week on Cracking the Code, NYT bestselling author Weldon Long breaks down the principles behind a prosperity-focused way of thinking. You’ll learn how to shift out of survival mode, take control of your outcomes, and start building a business that rewards you for the value you bring—not just the hours you work.

    Discover how to reframe your thinking, attract more success, and lead your team from a place of abundance.

    All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code! Streaming now, free for everyone, through June 26: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show

