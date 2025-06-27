    • Building a Prosperity Mindset: Part 2

    Contractor University’s Cracking the Code Weekly Show.
    June 27, 2025
    marrio31 / iStock / Getty Images
    685d50ad36dead9f2a88a5eb Istock636067314
    EGIA
    ctc_cover6

    What’s holding you back from reaching your full potential in business? 

    Success requires concentration on even the smallest processes and aspects of your company. But to truly unlock that success, you first need to examine your mindset. Focus is power. Just like the sun’s focused rays can cut through steel, your energy and attention, when dialed in, can help you achieve remarkable results. 

    On this week’s episode, New York Times bestselling author Weldon Long tells his own story on how he achieved the growth mindset through years of self-reflection and gives you a framework to root out what’s holding you back in your mental state. 

    All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code! Streaming now, free for everyone, through July 3: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.

    Sign up for Contractor Newsletters
    Get the latest news and updates.

    Related

    Building a Prosperity Mindset
    Customer Service & Dispatching Alignment: Part 2
    Prevent Basement Flooding with the Flood-Guard
    Sponsored
    Mid-Size Machine with More Muscle - Sewerooter T-4™
    Sponsored

    Voice Your Opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Contractor, create an account today!