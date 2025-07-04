    • Top 10 Critical KPIs for Contractors: Part 1

    Are you measuring what really matters in your business?

    Achieving financial success in your business is built on understanding what functions truly move the needle. That starts with knowing which key performance indicators (KPIs) to track, how to track them, and how to interpret what they’re telling you.

    On this week’s episode, Next Level Business Coaches Bob Larkin and Darrel Yashinsky break down the essential KPIs every contractor should track and how to use them to improve financial and operational performance. When you understand the right KPIs, you gain real insight for smarter decisions, better processes, and sustainable growth.

    All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code! Streaming now, free for everyone, through July 10: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.

