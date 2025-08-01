Chasing Greatness: Becoming an Industry GOAT

Contractor University’s Cracking the Code Weekly Show.
Aug. 1, 2025
edb3_16 / iStock / Getty Images
688b778292f8de5f934e3ed9 Istock1220270108
EGIA
ctc_cover8

The best contractors aren’t just skilled—they’re hungry, humble, and always leveling up. Going from a profitable business to a leader in the industry takes more than discipline. 

In this week’s episode, Mark Matteson, best selling author and TEDx Speaker, sits down with industry titan Paul Kelly, who shares the mindset behind RAISING GOATS; A new program built for contractors who are ready to dominate their market.

Learn how to stop taking notes and start taking action that matters. Surround yourself with top performers and learn to lead with the kind of drive that builds $250M+ businesses. Because most know what to do. Few actually do it. 

All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code! Streaming now, free for everyone, through August 7: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.

Sign up for Contractor Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

All About Indoor Air Quality
How to Get Technicians to Sell
Prevent Basement Flooding with the Flood-Guard
Sponsored
Mid-Size Machine with More Muscle - Sewerooter T-4
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Contractor, create an account today!