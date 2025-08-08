Leadership That Drives Brand Trust

Customers don’t sit in on staff meetings, and they won’t study your mission statement, but they feel the effects of how your business runs every time they interact with your team.

In this week’s episode, contracting business expert Gary Elekes shares how internal leadership changes can create real results in the field. He breaks down the steps he took to rebuild trust with his team, strengthen customer relationships, and reverse declining sales trends. Learn to lead with intention and see the payoff in both culture and revenue.

All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code! Streaming now, free for everyone, through August 14: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.