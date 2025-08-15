Driving Operational Maximization

Do you know how to maximize your operations during the summer rush? It starts with aligning your people, processes, and priorities—then turning every opportunity into measurable results. 

In this week’s episode, Contractor University faculty member Drew Cameron shares his approach to operational maximization—keeping customers happy, employees motivated, and opportunities fully captured during the busiest months of the year. From driving more leads to optimizing every interaction, you’ll learn how to make the summer season your most successful yet.

All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code! Streaming now, free for everyone, through August 21: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.

