Avoiding the Biggest Recruiting Mistakes

Contractor University’s Cracking the Code Weekly Show.
Aug. 22, 2025
Hiring the right people is hard enough. What happens when the wrong person is already on your team? 

In this week’s episode, Contractor University faculty members Drew Cameron and Gary Elekes dive into the real-world challenges of recruiting in the trades, and what happens when personal relationships complicate professional decisions. They share lessons learned from their own experiences and offer proven strategies to help you avoid costly hiring mistakes.

Whether you’re growing your team or managing the one you’ve got, this episode will help you recruit smarter, build a stronger culture, and protect your business from the inside out. 

All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code! Streaming now, free for everyone, through August 28: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.

