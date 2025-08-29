Interview Questions to Find A+ Employees

Does your interview process get the right people in the right roles?

This week, Drew Cameron and Gary Elekes build on last week’s discussion about recruiting mistakes, sharing practical strategies for screening candidates over the phone, leveraging multiple interviewers, and asking the standardized questions that reveal who is truly a fit.

You’ll discover a repeatable system to streamline your hiring process, save time, and zero in on A+ performers who can help drive revenue and strengthen your business.

All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code! Streaming now, free for everyone, through Sept 4: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.