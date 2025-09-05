Stress-Free HVAC Sales Process That Works

Does selling sometimes feel like you’re pushing prospects too hard? Closing more HVAC jobs can be stress-free for you and your customers when you lead with their priorities and turn selling into problem-solving.

This week on Cracking The Code, David Holt, Contractor University’s General Manager and a former contractor, demonstrates his proven stress-free HVAC sales process that makes it easier to close jobs right at the kitchen table. See how a simple, customer-first conversation can build trust, uncover real priorities like safety, health, comfort, and efficiency, and turn selling into educating—helping you land more jobs with confidence.

All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code! Streaming now, free for everyone, through Sept 11: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.

