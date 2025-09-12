The Entrepreneur’s Journey

Being an entrepreneur isn’t for the faint of heart. Running your own business means long days that stretch far beyond a 40-hour work week, tackling challenges head-on, and sometimes feeling like you’re building the plane while it’s already taking off.

On this week’s episode, David Holt, Contractor University’s General Manager, takes you inside the unfiltered life of an entrepreneur. From balancing the demands of your business and time with family, to knowing when to push forward and when to adjust course—David shares the hard truths and practical insights every business owner needs to hear.

Discover how to navigate uncertainty and find resilience in the chaos, so you can thrive as both a leader and a human being.

All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code! Streaming now, free for everyone, through Sept 18: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.