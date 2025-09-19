The Three Keys to Lasting Success

Contractor University’s Cracking the Code Weekly Show.
Sept. 19, 2025
David Holt, General Manager of Contractor University

Who’s really running your business and what should you focus on? How should you think about finances? The answers to these fundamental questions are often more straightforward than we make them out to be.

On this week’s episode of Cracking the Code, David Holt, General Manager of Contractor University, takes you back to the basics. Through a powerful whiteboarding session, he reimagines how you should view your HVAC business and reveals the three keys to lasting success. Discover how shifting perspective can transform your business into a customer-driven operation that delivers profit, consistency, and long-term growth.

All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code! Streaming now, free for everyone, through Sept 25: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.

