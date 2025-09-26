How Video and Training Led to 3X Business Growth

Tripling a business doesn’t happen overnight. For Barron Heating, AC, Electrical & Plumbing, it came from two core commitments: finding the right people and building the right systems. Video became their tool to earn trust with customers and attract new talent, while training turned green hires into future leaders.

On this week’s episode of Cracking the Code, David Holt, General Manager of Contractor University, sits down with Brad Barron, CEO of Barron Heating, AC, Electrical & Plumbing; Dave Marrs, co-star of HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous; and Josh Burdick, founder of Whole Home Media. They share how Barron built a $45 million powerhouse by using video to build trust, training to create leaders, and systems to expand sustainably.

From recruiting and training to marketing and storytelling, you’ll hear how to use storytelling and partnerships to scale a contracting business the right way—without the scars of going it alone.

All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code! Streaming now, free for everyone, through Oct 2: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.