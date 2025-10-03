AI That Builds Better Customer Journeys

Contractor University’s Cracking the Code Weekly Show.
Oct. 3, 2025
EGIA
Everyone’s talking about AI, but here’s the truth—it won’t replace people and it won’t replace critical thinking. The real competitive edge comes from using AI to inform and elevate your customer’s buying journey. 

On this week’s episode of Cracking the Code, David Holt sits down with Brigham Dickinson, President and Founder of Power Selling Pros., where he shares how contractors can use AI alongside coaching and accountability to create wow experiences, uncover hidden revenue, and build customer trust that lasts.

From smarter tech adoption to powerful customer touchpoints, you’ll discover how to integrate AI the right way, enhancing your team and customer experience instead of replacing them. 

All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code! Streaming now, free for everyone, through Oct 9: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show

