How Contractors are Thriving in a Changing Landscape

External pressures are reshaping the HVAC industry—from tariffs and private equity, to rapidly evolving homeowner expectations. Yet despite it all, top-performing contractors are growing stronger and finding new ways to stay in control by turning challenges into opportunities.

On this week’s episode of Cracking the Code, David Holt sits down with Decision Analyst, a leading marketing research and advanced analytics firm, to speak with Vice Presidents Julie Trujillo and Hilary Selman. Together, they reveal how contractors are adapting to change, expanding into new services, and using smart technology and financing to strengthen customer relationships.

From maintenance agreements that create steady revenue streams to AI tools that enhance customer satisfaction, you’ll discover how to build trust, deliver better experiences, and thrive in today’s competitive landscape.

Want to shape the future of the industry? Take part in the Annual Contractor Survey for HVAC Business Leaders and make your voice heard: mycontractoruniversity.com/2026-national-contractor-survey-for-hvac-business-leaders.

All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code! Streaming now, free for everyone, through Oct 16: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.