How WOWing Customers Led to $60 Million in Annual Revenue: Anderson's Success Story

Contractor University’s Cracking the Code Weekly Show.
Oct. 17, 2025
EGIA
$60M in Revenue by Wowing Customers

Building a strong customer base is great, but building a referral fan base is transformative. Companies that master unforgettable customer service every time can see remarkable growth. 

This week on Cracking the Code Mary Jean “MJ” Anderson, retired President of Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air, unpacks how wowing customers fulled a leading company built on trust, care, and consistency. Discover how you can implement genuine service and empower your team to go above and beyond to transform your customer base into your greatest asset.

All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code! Streaming now, free for everyone, through Oct 23: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show

Sign up for Contractor Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

All About Indoor Air Quality
Customer Service & Dispatching Alignment: Part 2
How Mixing and Matching Tools Can Give You Better Flexibility and Performance
Sponsored
Prevent Basement Flooding with the Flood-Guard
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Contractor, create an account today!