How Menu Pricing Unlocks Trust, Transparency & Sales

Too many contractors still rely on quote-driven sales processes that often cause confusion and slow sales momentum, sometimes to a screeching halt. This week on Cracking the Code, Drew Cameron and Russ Horrocks of Flow Odyssey explore a more customer-focused way to sell: menu pricing.

Together, they unpack how menu pricing simplifies decisions for homeowners and how shifting the conversation from “price” to “outcomes” drives more closed jobs and happier customers. From financing and affordability strategies to the psychology of choice, you’ll learn how to lead transparent, efficient sales conversations that increase conversions and set your company apart.