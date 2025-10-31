Building a Buyer-Ready HVAC Business

Selling an HVAC business isn’t just a financial milestone. It’s a legacy moment that reflects your leadership and the culture you’ve built. Successful exits happen when owners prepare early and treat the transition as the next chapter of their company’s story, not just a transaction.

This week on Cracking the Code, David Holt sits down with Austin Radke, Head of Mergers & Acquisitions at The Seer Group, to reveal what buyers look for and how smart contractors position themselves for a smooth, high-value sale. Austin shares insights from evaluating hundreds of companies, explaining how team culture, clean financials, intentional planning, and early leadership alignment set standout businesses apart. Learn how to prepare your organization and avoid deal-killing mistakes to ensure your team and legacy thrive long after the handoff.