Double Growth with Better Booking

What's the fastest path to double your business growth? Chad Petermen, President & CEO of Peterman Brothers, says it's mastering your call center! Most contractors already have good lead volume, but they don’t properly manage them. The real opportunity is booking more of the calls you're already paying for, routing the right tech to the right job, and treating the call center as a revenue engine—not a cost center.

This week on Cracking the Code, Chad breaks down the simple disciplines and KPIs that drive higher booking rates, stronger close rates, and faster growth without increasing your marketing spend. Learn how dialing in your call center can transform your business by being there the right way, at the right time, every time.