Skilled Trades Easing the Transition from Military to Civilian Life

After years of dedicated service to the country, US military members leave their enlistment to return to civilian life, but many veterans find this transition incredibly difficult especially when it comes to finding employment.

According to a study produced by the Wounded Warrior Project, 40% of veterans struggle to find full-time employment after their contract ends and about a third of veterans who do find work get jobs below their skill level.

The skilled trades are becoming a viable option for veterans and active-duty members looking to transition out of their enlistment. With high paying jobs and plenty of employment opportunity, it’s no surprise that many military members are exploring skill trades as a post-service option.

Scholarship Opportunities

Many trade schools cater towards veterans and understand this is a common choice for military members. Knowing their audience and wanting to help those who served, many schools offer military scholarships, reduced tuition and transition support.

For example, at StrataTech Education Group, one of the largest skilled trade schools in the country, there are several scholarships awarding up to $2,500 for students who were in the military, women in service and students whose parents are active-duty members.

Utilizing the GI Bill

Regardless of scholarship availability, the GI bill is also a good resource for pursuing a trade education without financial restraints. By using the GI Bill to cover tuition, fees, and sometimes even supplies, veterans can gain valuable hands-on experience and certifications with little to no out-of-pocket cost.

Veterans can quickly enter the trade workforce and make living wages without too long of an educational time commitment—usually ranging from six months to a year.

Take Advantage of Department of Justice’s SkillBridge

Veterans are not the only ones who can benefit from a trade education, in fact many active-duty service members start their training while still contracted with their branch. SkillBridge, founded in 2011, is a program through the Department of Defense to support active-duty military service members transitioning back into civilian life. Through the program, service members can gain work experience, internships, job training or education during their last 180 days of service.

There are thousands of industry partners across a wide range of fields including technology, logistics, healthcare, and the skilled trades focused on welding, electrical, mechanical and more.

Specifically, at StrataTech, active-duty members can enroll at any one of their five campuses and take part in welding, HVAC, refrigeration or linework programs, all while still receiving military pay and benefits. StrataTech has found students who are enrolled in a program through SkillBridge have a higher rate of successful employment and steady careers after they complete their military commitment.

Whether or not service members take advantage of SkillBridge, they should look into their branch’s transition assistance program. All programs are designed to help bridge the gap between military service and civilian employment, easing the transition and increasing the chances of post-service success.

Why Choose a Career in the Trades Post-Service

With shorter program times, flexible schedules, high-paying jobs, consistent opportunities, and aligned discipline veterans already possess from their military training, the trades are a great option for service members transition back to civilian life.

For those interested in pursuing a career in the trades, look into SkillBridge partners or seek out the nearest trade school to you. StrataTech’s campuses, Tulsa Welding School and The Refrigeration School, Inc., are located in Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Jacksonville and Tulsa. They are also introducing a new campus in Metro Atlanta to ensure trade education opportunities are available for students in the area. For more information visit stratatech.com.