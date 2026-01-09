Turn HVAC Vendors Into Growth Partners

If your manufacturer or distributor relationship only starts when you need equipment and ends when the invoice is paid—you’re missing some real growth opportunities. The trades are being reshaped by new technology, evolving rebate and incentive programs, and the way contractors are being supported.

On this week’s episode of Cracking the Code, David Holt is joined by Drew Cameron, President of Flow Odyssey and EDS, for a no-nonsense conversation about what modern HVAC partnerships should actually look like. Understand how contractors can define expectations, ask better questions, and turn vendors into strategic partners who support technology adoption and long-term business development.