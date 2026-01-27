Referred, Then Researched: The 10-Minute Credibility Check That Decides Who Gets the Call

It’s 7:12 p.m. A homeowner is standing in the kitchen with a leak under the sink. Towels are down, stress is up. They do what people do when something breaks fast: they text someone they trust.

“Do you know a good plumber?”

Their neighbor replies: “Call my guy Mike. He’s great.”

That referral still matters. It gets your name mentioned at the exact moment someone is ready to hire. But here’s what happens in many cases: before they tap “call,” they search you up. Right there in the kitchen. They scan your Google listing, your reviews, and your website on their phone. Maybe even AI like ChatGPT. In under 10 minutes they decide, “This looks legit,” or “Something feels off.”

If it feels off, they often do not call Mike. They call the next option.

I work with HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors, and this “referred, then researched” moment is where good shops lose easy jobs. Referrals get you in the conversation. Research decides who gets the call.

The Two-Track Trust System

Think of trust in two tracks.

Relationship trust is the referral. It’s built over years by doing clean work, showing up when you said you would, handling problems, and treating people right. It’s why customers recommend you.

Research trust is the quick confirmation. Homeowners use Google to answer basic questions: Are these real people? Do they serve my area? Does their reputation look current? Can I reach them without a hassle?

When relationship trust is strong but research trust looks sloppy, the homeowner feels uncertainty. Uncertainty sends them to the next name, and your office never even knows the call was lost.

The 10-minute Credibility Check

Run this like a homeowner would. Open an incognito browser on your phone and search your business name. Don’t grade yourself on marketing. Grade yourself on “real, current, reachable.”

Google Business Profile Basics