Marketing That Scales Without Draining Your Budget 

Is your marketing funnel actually leading to converted customers? Stop paying for clicks that don’t convert. Or overcompensating with heavy paid search spend when a few website tweaks could unlock stronger organic results. If your marketing feels unpredictable, the problem usually isn’t that “marketing doesn’t work.” It’s almost always that the wrong metrics are being tracked and the right questions aren’t being asked.

In this week’s episode of Cracking the Code, David Holt sits down with Shawn Byrne, CEO & Founder of My Biz Niche, to break down what real marketing accountability looks like for contractors. Shawn shares the red flags that expose wasted spend, along with the fundamentals too many teams miss that directly impact how search engines evaluate and rank your website. You’ll also hear how the most successful contractors take control of their marketing by consistently measuring the right data, adjusting spend, and optimizing performance for real, predictable growth.