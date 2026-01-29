Sustainability on Tap

Showers are facing similar pressure to meet stricter water-efficiency targets while still supporting health and operational requirements. Low-flow 1.50 GPM shower systems must now balance reduced GPM limits with performance expectations, particularly in facilities with intermittent use where stagnant water can become a concern. As a result, newer shower designs are addressing both conservation and water quality by minimizing standing water in piping after use—demonstrating that compliance increasingly requires solutions that meet multiple performance objectives at once, not just lower flow rates.

Flow Rate Is Only Part of the Equation

At ultra-low flow rates, sustainability success depends heavily on aerator performance. Contractors know that not all aerators behave the same at reduced flow. Spray patterns, pressure compensation, and application matching all matter—especially in high-traffic or healthcare environments where user complaints quickly turn into service calls.



Getting sustainability right at the faucet means selecting components designed to work together, not just hitting a number on a submittal sheet.

Manual, Metering, and Touchless: Choosing the Right Tool

There is no universal “best” faucet type—only the right choice for the application.

Manual to Metering faucets remain viable in many commercial settings when paired with low-flow outlets, especially where simplicity and durability are priorities. In commercial kitchens where water flow needs to be strong, think “Pressure Compensating Outlet.” Select manual deck faucets that are equipped with a pressure compensating outlet to not only save water but to also provide a consistent flow rate over varying pressure ranges. These can range from 1.5 GPM to 2.2 GPM. Pressure compensating outlets are available with a laminar flow as well. Replace the pre-rinse faucet nozzle, which is typically 1.6 GPM or higher, with a high pressure, low-flow pre-rinse valve now available at 1.0 GPM.

Metering faucets continue to be one of the most effective ways to reduce water waste by controlling run time. From a sustainability and cost perspective, an often-overlooked advantage is that many existing commercial manual faucets can be converted to metering in the field using a metering cartridge and body avoiding full fitting replacement. That reduces material waste, labor, and downtime—key sustainability wins that do not always show up in green scorecards.

Touchless faucets provide the most control, particularly in high-use environments. Adjustable run times, automatic shut-off, and consistent operation help reduce water use while minimizing user-induced wear. There is the added benefit of passing hands by the sensor rather than activating a handle to reduce the spread of germs.

Smart Controls Reduce Guesswork and Callbacks

Touchless faucets paired with monitoring phone apps give contractors and facility teams tools that did not exist a decade ago. Instead of mechanical adjustments or trial-and-error tuning, run times and shut-off settings can be dialed in precisely.