How Human Connection Wins HVAC Purchase Decisions

Is your sales process getting more automated—but less effective? When HVAC decisions get reduced to scripts, software, and speed, contractors risk losing the one thing homeowners actually buy from: people. Homeowners call because life was disrupted and they want to feel taken care of.

In this week’s episode of Cracking the Code, Drew Cameron unpacks why human connection is what truly drives HVAC purchase decisions and why it's important not to rely on technology too heavily. He breaks down how empathy, presence, and real conversations build trust faster than any tool ever could, and why in a market flooded with AI, humanity becomes the premium.