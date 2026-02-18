How to Make Energy Efficiency a Powerful Sales Tool This Winter

When winter weather arrives, homeowners start paying closer attention to two things: comfort and cost. They notice how long it takes for hot water to arrive. They notice whether temperatures in their showers are steady or prone to fluctuation. Most of all, they notice when there are major spikes in their monthly utility bills.

In short, customers are primed to consider efficiency. That creates a rare window of opportunity for contractors, particularly those who handle water heater installations and upgrades.

Selling customers on efficiency shouldn’t be overcomplicated. Fundamentally, it’s all about helping them connect the dots between the equipment in their home and what they’re spending every month. With the right approach, energy efficiency can become a natural, value-based selling point, one that helps homeowners feel more confident about the investment they’re making.

Talking Points That Get Customers Thinking

For contractors, it’s crucial to understand that homeowners will rarely ask directly about efficiency. Instead, they may use the language of frustration, whether it’s with their rising energy costs or the time it takes for them to run a hot shower. The contractor’s job is to reframe these frustrations as opportunities.

Every conversation will look a little different, but there are a few go-to talking points that can help move the discussion in the right direction.

“Winter exposes inefficiencies.” Cold weather increases demand on the whole home. Incoming water is colder, pipes lose heat faster and water heaters are forced to work harder. Even if a system worked fine from spring through fall, winter can expose weak points.





Cold weather increases demand on the whole home. Incoming water is colder, pipes lose heat faster and water heaters are forced to work harder. Even if a system worked fine from spring through fall, winter can expose weak points. “You’re paying to heat water you can’t actually use.” Homeowners understand wasted money, which is why it can be effective to tell them about silent budget killers such as sediment buildup and outdated technology.





Homeowners understand wasted money, which is why it can be effective to tell them about silent budget killers such as sediment buildup and outdated technology. “Efficiency isn’t just about saving money; it’s also about improving performance.” A more efficient water heater often provides greater temperature consistency, faster recovery and more stable hot water delivery. In other words, efficiency is also about convenience, not just cost-cutting.





A more efficient water heater often provides greater temperature consistency, faster recovery and more stable hot water delivery. In other words, efficiency is also about convenience, not just cost-cutting. “The least expensive option right now will likely be the most expensive over time.” Water heating is the second highest energy user in the home (behind heating and cooling space). By emphasizing how improved efficiency can curtail utility costs, contractors can honor budgetary concerns while shifting the focus to long-term value.

Strategies for Overcoming Cost Concerns

Speaking of budgets, there’s no denying that a new water heater installation comes with a steep upfront price. For contractors, it’s important to address cost concerns not by undercutting the value of a new system, but instead by championing it.

First and foremost, it’s helpful to keep the discussion anchored to monthly cost, not upfront cost. That’s where the value of a new, more efficient water heater can be seen most clearly. Instead of comparing the sticker price of two units, compare what the homeowner pays to operate them. If the new unit can lower monthly bills, the conversation shifts from “this costs more to install” to “this costs less to operate,” and the Energy Guides on the water heater prove the difference

Another effective strategy is offering the customer tiered options; these might be framed as “good and best.” Presenting one option forces the homeowner into a yes/no decision, and often price is the deciding factor. Presenting two options helps the homeowner feel like they have greater control over the outcome, all while keeping the emphasis on value.

It can also be useful to explain exactly what “cheaper” means in the context of a water heater installation. Homeowners may not realize the tradeoff: shorter lifespan, higher energy usage, fewer features and potentially higher repair frequency. Saying all of this directly can be clarifying.

Remember, cost objections are very normal. They shouldn’t be taken as a rejection, but rather as a request for some reassurance that the investment makes long-term sense.

Creating a Path to Affordability

Ultimately, convincing homeowners to invest in an efficiency-boosting upgrade, like a heat pump water heater, means providing them with a clear path to affordability. Here, being able to point to the savings in operating cost, rebates and other incentives is essential. A heat pump water heater like Bradford White’s AeroTherm®, provides about $4.20 in hot water for every $1.00 spent to heat water, which means it can pay for itself during the 10-year warranty. No other type of water heater can do that.

Rebates should be discussed early in the sales process, not as an afterthought or addendum. If a heat pump water heater costs more upfront, the rebate conversation should happen before the homeowner has a chance to form price resistance.

Of course, this requires technicians to be knowledgeable. Homeowners expect contractors to be experts, and many don’t take time to research rebates on their own. Speaking confidently about what’s available, from utility rebates to state programs to federal tax credits, helps contractors to immediately increase trust.

Cold weather naturally makes homeowners think about the performance, reliability and cost of their home utilities and appliances. Instead of treating winter calls as emergency replacements, contractors should use them as opportunities to elevate the conversation.