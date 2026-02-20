What it Takes Be the Best

Are you trying to beat the competition—or become a category of one? Too many contractors chase “being the best” by comparing, discounting, and outpacing everyone else. But in business, winning isn’t about beating someone, it's about becoming so unique, so dialed in, and so committed to growth that there is no comparison.

In this week’s episode of Cracking the Code, Drew Cameron breaks down what it really means to sell by design, not by default. From 1% daily improvement to mastering communication, industry knowledge, and team culture, he unpacks how focusing on service over outcomes transforms both your results and your customer experience.