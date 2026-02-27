Before You Buy More Leads, Fix Your Booking Rate

Are you really short on leads or just failing to convert the ones you already have? Too often business owners blame marketing when revenue slows. They buy more leads, spend more money, and hope volume fixes the issue. But if your booking rate is weak, you’re not growing, you’re wasting money.

In this week’s episode of Cracking the Code, Zach Wilson of Lokal breaks down the real cost of unbooked calls, how AI-driven call analysis exposes operational gaps, and why more leads rarely solve a conversion problem. From CSR performance to white glove service, he unpacks what it actually takes to make marketing dollars turn into profitable jobs.