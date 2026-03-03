Starting Out? What Early-Year Habits Reveal About Plumbing Business Growth

Agentis: First, let’s look at Budgeting Cash. What does rolling cash look like over the next 90 days? How much do I need to cover overhead on a monthly, weekly, daily basis. When you manage and know money in and money out with a 90-day timeline you are rarely caught off guard and you learn how to make the right decisions with money faster.

Many contractors are caught in the truck or putting out fires that lose focus on cash management. What's in the bank and what do I owe people is a shallow approach that can maybe work for a while but will hinder long term success if not mastered.

Next is Budgeting Work. Not every job has to be scheduled and completed ASAP. As you approach the slow and shoulder season be wise with your install work. Start adding extra value for customers who will wait to do the work in a slow month. This won’t work for every customer, but some will happily comply.

Another strategy is to take selling maintenance work / re-occurring revenue more seriously all year long so that it will provide some level of consistent and steady work in these months.

CONTRACTOR: How does forecasting labor and material needs protect margins? What are some warning signs the projections might be off?

Agentis: Forecasting is so important because it helps you avoid excessive OT, delayed material due to lack of planning and underpricing jobs because of outdated and unexpected material costs. Every one of these is a margin eater.

Managing labor is crucial. It's your most expensive, most valuable and most limited asset. Tech count, expected work and realistic billable hours is important to forecast. What work is backlogged (it's sold but not done yet)? What work is in the pipeline (quoted but not accepted yet)? These two forecasts along with the lagging metric of technician utilization will help you to start forecasting labor effectively.

Lastly, forecasting material cost, ordering / inventory levels and lead time is critical. Material costs can increase at any given time multiple times a year. Getting updates on increases and keeping your pricing accurate keeps margins healthy.

Another key element is inventory quantity. What level of material do I need on the trucks or in the warehouse? What's enough material or too little material for these jobs? If you don’t manage this element of material, you can easily over order which shrinks margin or you can under order, which in turn eats labor to go get material, again shrinking margin.

CONTRACTOR: Can you discuss common blind spots that stall growth despite strong demand? How can contractors avoid these?

Agentis: One I see all the time is when pricing isn’t keeping up with reality. You’re getting revenue, but it’s low-quality revenue, because quality of jobs and ability to sell value is low or pricing hasn’t kept up with the increased cost of labor and materials. Understanding and managing gross profit with net profit goals will help you see this pitfall quickly.

Another is when the owner is the bottleneck for growth. The need for control, the “I’ll do it myself” mentality can be very dangerous to growth. The art of delegating, building trust and developing others is key to building a stable organization. You can’t put out every fire, micro-manage every job, work out of a van, be the salesperson and the owner all at the same time for very long.

And one more is callbacks eating margin and capacity. Quality of labor and effective training programs often lack in organizations. We rush people out quickly and it slowly costs us customers that were expensive to acquire and margin. Labor is expensive!

Using a callback calculator will make you sick to your stomach when you see what a lost hour per tech per week costs you in a year, and some are losing a lot more than an hour a week. That sick to the stomach feeling shouldn’t leave you bent over the toilet, it should motivate you. Training your people, creating processes and procedures for jobs, and holding your team accountable to quality work is a worthwhile investment that will overcome this major pitfall in an organization—especially as it grows and adds more technicians.