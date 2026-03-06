The Buying Triggers Most HVAC Contractors Miss

Are you really losing on price or failing to show what customers value?

When contractors lead with specs, brands, and “SEER talk,” homeowners do what they’ve been trained to do: compare quotes and pick a number. But when you translate your work into what they actually care about—better sleep, fewer allergy flare-ups, quieter rooms, a home they can finally enjoy, the conversation changes.

In this episode, Drew Cameron breaks down how to use education and emotional currency to become the only contractor worth choosing, without “selling” at all.