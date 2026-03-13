The Systematic Approach to Higher Close Rates

Does your sales team sell what’s inside the box or the full value of what you deliver? When every proposal sounds the same, it's harder to stand out and even harder to help homeowners understand what they are really buying.

In this episode of Cracking the Code, Drew Cameron shares how contractors can break out of that cycle by selling by design instead of by default. He explains why the real value is in the diagnosis, design and performance of the total solution, and how a more systematic approach helps homeowners make better decisions while helping your team communicate that value more clearly.