When Geopolitics Go Digital – Why Contractors and Construction Industries Are a Prime Cyber Target

When geopolitical tensions rise, cyber activity escalates alongside them. As hostilities involving Iran and other state-backed actors intensify, cyber operations increasingly target US critical infrastructure—not as a future risk, but as a deliberate opening move. Contractors and construction firms often assume they sit outside that threat landscape. In reality, they are firmly inside it.

Today’s job site is deeply digital. Contractors rely on cloud-based email, vendor portals, digital procurement systems, and remote collaboration tools to manage projects tied to hospitals, utilities, transit systems, universities, and municipal governments. That connectivity places contractors directly inside the supply chains of the very institutions that the country’s adversaries seek to disrupt. As a result, a contractor’s email environment has become a high value entry point for cyber crime.

Compromising Trust

Modern cyber campaigns consistently begin with email. Intelligence collection and operational disruption both rely on compromising trusted communications. A single hijacked mailbox can expose project plans, access credentials, vendor relationships, pricing data, or maintenance schedules. Phishing and impersonation attacks can just as easily redirect payments, harvest credentials, or establish persistent access that attackers later leverage against asset owners and public sector partners.

This is not a hypothetical concern. Even before today’s geopolitical flashpoints, research from Red Sift showed that more than 40% of essential services organizations remained vulnerable to phishing due to weak or missing email authentication. In a study of 840 organizations across critical infrastructure sectors, 42% were still operating without an enforced DMARC policy, leaving their domains open to spoofing and brand impersonation.

Small Failures Drive Systemic Weakness

That exposure represents material risk, not a minor technical gap. As public and regulated projects adopt more digital workflows and AI-driven efficiencies, email security failures become systemic weaknesses. Despite investments in endpoint and network defenses, email remains the primary attack vector especially during periods of international tension, when state-aligned actors favor low-cost, high-impact tactics such as domain spoofing and executive impersonation.

Without strong email authentication, attackers can convincingly pose as trusted contractors to extract sensitive information, manipulate financial transactions, or gather intelligence for follow-on operations. Firms that lack impersonation defenses do not just endanger their own operations, they become unintended gateways into the systems of municipalities, utilities, and public institutions that depend on them.

As someone who has worked on the frontlines of both corporations as well as start-ups, I have seen firsthand the consequences associated with not acting. For many firms, the consequences often extend far beyond IT cleanup. Email related attacks can halt projects overnight. Fraudulent emails can sever supplier relationships or delay materials. Business email compromises cost firms millions of dollars, while reputational damage can quietly disqualify companies from future public or institutional work. In an industry defined by tight margins and unforgiving schedules, cyber disruption can be devastating on an array of fronts.

The Time to Act is Now

Ultimately, for contractors supporting water, energy, healthcare, or transit infrastructure, cybersecurity is about operational resilience and public safety. Implementing basic impersonation prevention, beginning with email authentication, closes one of the most exploited doors attackers use and restores trust in digital communications across the industry.

Given the current moment, the message for contractors and the construction sector is both urgent and simple: lock down your company’s identity, enforce email authentication, and strengthen your digital defenses now, before disruption reaches job sites and the communities they serve.