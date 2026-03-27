The Hidden Problem in Most HVAC Systems

Is ductwork and poor filtration reducing your HVAC system’s value? Most HVAC systems are still being matched to ductwork that was never designed to deliver the comfort, airflow, or air quality homeowners actually need. That creates a hidden problem: even high-efficiency equipment can underperform when the system behind it is not working the way it should.

In this episode of Cracking the Code, Drew Cameron joins David Holt to explain why healthy air should be part of every HVAC conversation. From airflow and duct performance to filtration and purification, they break down how improving the full home environment can increase comfort and performance to deliver greater value.