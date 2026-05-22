The 3 Cs Every HVAC Leader Needs

Contractor University’s Cracking the Code Weekly Show.
May 22, 2026
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John Winn for EGIA

What happens when your team is working hard, but not working from the same playbook? Without clear goals and consistent communication, even good technicians can default to the easiest path instead of the best one for the business.

In this episode of Cracking the Code, Contractor University business coach John Winn shares how lessons from business leadership, financial management and coaching shaped his approach to leading HVAC teams. He breaks down why communication with clarity and consistency matters, how daily goals create accountability and how owners can help their team see the bigger picture behind the work.

All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code. Streaming now, free for everyone, through May 28: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.

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