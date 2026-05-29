What HVAC Techs Need to Win More Work

How often are your technicians quoting work before the customer understands why it matters? When techs rely on jargon-heavy explanations or quote work before building value, homeowners can push back or walk away without seeing why the repair matters.

In this episode of Cracking the Code, Russ Horrocks shares lessons from the road after working directly with HVAC technicians and comfort advisors in the field. He explains why customer trust starts with clear communication, how technicians can make recommendations easier for homeowners to understand and why building value before quoting work is critical to protecting your reputation and building long-term satisfied customers.

All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code. Streaming now, free for everyone, through June 4: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.