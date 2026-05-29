What HVAC Techs Need to Win More Work

Contractor University’s Cracking the Code Weekly Show.
May 29, 2026
Add Us On Google
EGIA
Russ Horrocks for EGIA

How often are your technicians quoting work before the customer understands why it matters? When techs rely on jargon-heavy explanations or quote work before building value, homeowners can push back or walk away without seeing why the repair matters.

In this episode of Cracking the Code, Russ Horrocks shares lessons from the road after working directly with HVAC technicians and comfort advisors in the field. He explains why customer trust starts with clear communication, how technicians can make recommendations easier for homeowners to understand and why building value before quoting work is critical to protecting your reputation and building long-term satisfied customers.

All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code. Streaming now, free for everyone, through June 4: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Monthly Plumbing Quiz: Plumbing Tools
Solving the Heat Pump Water Heater Puzzle: A Guide for Contractors
Choosing the Right Cutter for Every Drain Cleaning Job
Sponsored
Common Drain Cleaning & Inspection Questions Answered, Part 3
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Contractor Magazine, create an account today!