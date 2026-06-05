Stop Selling Equipment and Start Selling Outcomes

Are your sales focused on the outcome a homeowner really wants, or just selling equipment? When contractors lead with the box, brand or price, customers can miss the bigger picture: comfort, efficiency, safety, system performance and long-term peace of mind.

In this episode of Cracking the Code, Drew Cameron, President & Founder, Flow Odyssey, explains how a stronger diagnostic process helps homeowners understand what really needs to be addressed in their home. He breaks down how to make comfort issues visible, communicate value beyond the equipment and build the trust needed to help homeowners make confident decisions that lead to stronger closes.

All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code. Streaming now, free for everyone, through June 11: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.