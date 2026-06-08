‭Social Media Recruiting for Trades: How to Attract Skilled Workers Organically‬ ‭

Ten years ago, the job market and hiring practices looked vastly different. Smartphones were still becoming a thing, and more often than not, workers had flip phones and limited technology knowledge. With 72% of American adults actively using social media every day in 2025, the use cases for these platforms are endless (1).

The flip-phone-era tradesmen are out. The younger generation is already on social media to connect with friends and family, virtually shop, and identify careers and opportunities. Your home service business is simply a scroll away from getting noticed—before a hiring need ever arises.

But, as you may have already noticed, the competition for these young, skilled workers is high. A small or mid-sized trade business isn’t only competing with other local companies; it is also competing with larger employers that have stronger brand recognition, along with better benefits and bigger recruiting budgets.

That’s where social media comes in and levels the playing field. It’s where smaller companies can show personality, pride, and team culture through organic social media posts. A standard job listing simply cannot do that.

Organic Recruiting Is More Than a “We’re Hiring” Post

“How is a social media strategy going to help me hire the workers I need to continue to grow my business? Is a strategy really necessary?” Yes, a strategy is necessary because that’s where the advantage lies.

Many home service businesses that are looking for skilled workers only post when they are hiring, and more often than not, the picture is a stock photo with “We’re Hiring” in bold red letters.

That’s great to announce, but when potential hires are looking at a business feed for proof of work, existence, or values, all they see is an endless scroll of those same posts on that business page. What does that say about the business?

Depending on how frequently that announcement is posted, it could say, “Applicant beware, there’s a high turnover rate!”

That’s not a good look for any business.

Younger workers are paying attention to what’s being posted long before they apply to a job. They’re doing their research to see what the company is like, how the team is treated, whether the work looks professional, and whether there is room to grow.

What they’re looking for needs to be organically incorporated into your social media feed to build familiarity over time. That’s the difference between posting a “We’re Hiring” announcement and organically recruiting.

A strong social presence also helps prove the company is legitimate. When someone sees a job listing, they may check the company’s Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, or Google presence to see if it feels real. An active page featuring real employees, branded vehicles, jobsite photos, customer reviews, and consistent updates makes the business look established and trustworthy.

What Skilled Workers Want to See on Social Media

You’ve sworn off posting a cheesy “We’re Hiring” stock image, but now you’re wondering what to actually post. That’s where a social media strategy comes in handy because knowing what to post—and why—is key to attracting and recruiting skilled workers.

When looking at your social media strategy, there should be a category of posts that falls into a “Who We Are” category. That’s where you get to brag about how awesome your business is and why the people who keep it running are invaluable. This should be just one of a few categories, or content pillars, in your social media strategy.

Here are three tried-and-true post ideas that help organically showcase why skilled workers love having a career with your home service business:

1. Team Culture

This is more than birthday or work anniversary posts. Show the people behind the business through everyday behind-the-scenes content because the goal is to get the applicant to imagine themselves on your team.

2. Recognition

Younger workers want to see employees appreciated, not just when you feel obligated to do so. This is where your business can show that it values its people, not just the work they do.

Examples include:

Technician of the Month posts

Shoutouts tied to positive customer reviews

Photos of completed jobs with credit to the crew

Celebrations of certifications and achievements

3. Growth Opportunities

This is especially important for younger, tech-savvy workers who recognize the value of trades as a smart career path.

Show that the trades offer skills, stability, income potential, and advancement opportunities.

Examples include:

Apprentice-to-lead-technician success stories

Mentorship moments

Certification achievements

Posts explaining career growth opportunities within the company

How Home Service Businesses Can Start Recruiting Organically

If this sounds overwhelming, you’re probably overthinking it.

Your business doesn’t need to become the next influencer. In fact, that should rarely be the goal. Instead, aim for visibility and consistency in the content you publish on social media to organically attract skilled workers.

Start by picking one or two platforms where your business can stay active. Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn are good starting points.

Then create a rhythm for posting. A good rule of thumb in any social media strategy is balance. Not all of your monthly posts should focus solely on the “Who We Are” category (your recruiting attraction content). Aim for one or two posts per month within that content pillar, depending on your overall posting frequency.

As you build momentum, focus on capturing in-the-moment content rather than waiting for the perfect opportunity or trying to manufacture one.

Snap a quick picture of the crew before they head out to a jobsite. Capture the team sharing breakfast before the day begins. Record a quick video of a seasoned technician explaining a repair. Write a short post celebrating an apprentice who has been going above and beyond.

These seemingly imperfect snapshots are often far more valuable than overly polished corporate content. They put your company’s personality on display and show the team in action doing what they do best.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

It’s easy to start out eager to post content that attracts recruits, but many home service business owners eventually fall back on old habits—with the dreaded “We’re Hiring” stock photos showing up once again.

Here are some mistakes to avoid if you want to organically attract skilled workers:

Don’t only post when you are desperate to hire.

Don’t make every post about the owner rather than the team.

Don’t use generic stock photos instead of real people and real work.

Don’t ignore comments or messages from potential applicants.

Don’t post job openings without showing why someone would want to work there.

Remember, recruiting through social media is all about relationship-building, not broadcasting. Social media was originally created for connection, after all.

Show the Career, Not Just the Job

Home service businesses are built on more than customers and jobsites. They’re built on the people who clock in every day and care deeply about the service they provide.

Whether the next generation of tradespeople is actively looking for a job or simply engaging on social media, these platforms can help your business stand out from competitors when it comes to hiring.

Social media gives you a way to attract workers before they begin actively job hunting by showcasing your company’s culture, pride, opportunities, and legitimacy.

The next generation is not just looking for a job. They are looking for a place where they can build a future—and many of them will look to social media first.