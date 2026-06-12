How HVAC Contractors Build Loyalty & Referrals

When customers say, “I’ve got a guy,” they are revealing this person is trustworthy. For contractors, the real question is whether customers see you as just another quote, or as the company they call first and recommend without hesitation.

In this episode of Cracking the Code, Tom Casey, Master Advisor at True Legends Advisors, joins the show to break down what really drives customer loyalty and referrals. He explains why homeowners look for trust signals before making decisions, how contractors can move from being evaluated to becoming the default choice and why long-term growth depends on building relationships customers want to talk about.

All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code. Streaming now, free for everyone, through June 18: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.