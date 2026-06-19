Building an Unmatched HVAC Sales Experience

In a crowded HVAC market, customers hear a lot of the same promises: better price, better brand, better warranty. But to truly stand out you have to a unique value proposition and create an experience that feels completely different from the start.

In this episode Russ Horrocks, Vice President of Flow Odyssey, explains how contractors can become the “category of one” in their market by creating an HVAC sales experience no competitor can match. He shares how tools, diagnostics and clear communication help make comfort issues visible, build trust with homeowners, and show why your company is the right choice.

All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code. Streaming now, free for everyone, through June 25: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.