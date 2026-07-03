The Hiring Approach That Builds Better HVAC Teams

You're never going to find good employees if you keep hanging on to bad ones. It's a simple line, but it's the reason most HVAC companies stay stuck—hiring too fast on gut feel, then waiting far too long to admit it isn't working. That hesitation doesn't just cost money, it drags down your best people and stalls growth right when you need it most.

In this episode of Cracking The Code, Dr. Ron Collier, President of Collier Consulting, breaks down how contractors can build stronger, more reliable teams by fixing hiring at the source. He explains why attitude and work ethic matter more than technical skill, how to sell total compensation instead of competing on hourly rate, why consistent 90-day evaluations catch problems before they become expensive, and how to spot the early warning signs of a bad fit before it costs the business tens of thousands of dollars.

All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code. Streaming now, free for everyone, through July 9th: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.