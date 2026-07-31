Protect Profit Through Seasonality

Demand may slow down during the off season. Your overhead will not. When calls drop and crew days go unfilled, margin can disappear fast. Keeping profit through seasonality requires adjustments to marketing, managing capacity, and creating new opportunities.

In this episode of Cracking The Code, Brad Barron and Jason Walker break down how contractors can protect profit through seasonal shifts. From building a 12-month plan and preparing promotions in advance to managing capacity, creating urgency, and keeping teams engaged, they share practical and tested ways to keep thriving even when the weather shifts.

All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code. Streaming now, free for everyone, through August 6th: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.