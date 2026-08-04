Mastering Lead Cost Benchmarks for Plumbing & HVAC Success

Ask ten plumbing or HVAC owners what a lead should cost and you'll get ten different answers—usually a guess, occasionally a number they heard at a trade show, rarely one they've actually measured. That's not their fault. The marketing industry is strangely quiet about benchmarks. So this column lays out what we see across the home-service accounts we manage, alongside widely reported industry ranges, so you can sanity-check your own spend and find where money is leaking.

One caveat before the numbers: treat them as directional. Your market, your job mix and your close rate move every figure. The only number that ultimately matters is your own—but you can't tell whether yours is good without a yardstick, so here's the yardstick.

Cost Per Lead is the Wrong Headline Number

The most common mistake I see is owners fixating on cost per lead in isolation. A $30 lead sounds better than an $80 lead—until you look at what each one books. Cost per lead only means something next to two other numbers: your close rate and your average job value.



Run the math on cost per booked job instead. If HVAC leads cost you $70 and you close one in three, you're paying about $210 to book a job. On a $6,000 system replacement, that's a rounding error. On a $150 service call, it's a problem. The shops that win track that full chain—click to lead to booked revenue—not the ones chasing the cheapest click.

2026 Benchmarks: Plumbing & HVAC

Here's what healthy looks like on high-intent search (Google Search Ads and Local Services Ads), the two channels that drive most bookable demand:

Plumbing : $25–$75 per lead, 30–45% lead-to-job close rate, job values from ~$300 service calls to ~$8,000 repipes and sewer work.

: $25–$75 per lead, 30–45% lead-to-job close rate, job values from ~$300 service calls to ~$8,000 repipes and sewer work. HVAC: $30–$90 per lead, 25–40% close rate, job values from ~$400 tune-ups to ~$12,000 full system installs.

HVAC leads cost a little more because the jobs are worth more—the market prices leads roughly to ticket size. If your plumbing cost per lead is sitting at $120 with a 20% close rate, you don't have a budget problem, you have a targeting or follow-up problem. If it's $40 with a 40% close, keep doing exactly what you're doing—and spend more.

Where the Good Leads Actually Come From

The channel mix matters more than the total spend:

Local Services Ads deliver leads in days, at low-to-medium cost, with very high intent—someone tapping "call" on a Google Guaranteed listing is ready to book. Usually the fastest ROI in the trades.

deliver leads in days, at low-to-medium cost, with very high intent—someone tapping "call" on a Google Guaranteed listing is ready to book. Usually the fastest ROI in the trades. Google Search Ads are the workhorse: medium cost, high intent, live within days.

are the workhorse: medium cost, high intent, live within days. Local SEO and Google Maps are the long game—weeks to months to rank, but cost per lead falls toward zero over time and you own the asset. Every dollar of paid search is rent; ranked local SEO is equity.

are the long game—weeks to months to rank, but cost per lead falls toward zero over time and you own the asset. Every dollar of paid search is rent; ranked local SEO is equity. Shared-lead platforms (the ones selling the same lead to four contractors) look cheap per lead and are brutally expensive per booked job—you're in a price war before you dial, and you own nothing when you're done.

The healthiest accounts run LSA and Search for immediate flow while building local SEO underneath, so their blended cost per lead drops every quarter.

The Levers that Separate the Top 10%

Benchmarks tell you where you stand. These three habits move you to the top of the range:

Speed to lead . Call a new lead back within five minutes and you can roughly double your close rate versus calling back in an hour. Most shops lose more jobs to slow callbacks than to a bad ad.

. Call a new lead back within five minutes and you can roughly double your close rate versus calling back in an hour. Most shops lose more jobs to slow callbacks than to a bad ad. Own the follow-up. A lead that doesn't answer isn't dead—it's a five-touch sequence away from booking. Top performers text, call and email; average ones call once and quit.

A lead that doesn't answer isn't dead—it's a five-touch sequence away from booking. Top performers text, call and email; average ones call once and quit. Track to booked revenue. If you can tell me your cost per click but not your cost per booked job, you're flying blind. Every lead should trace to the revenue it did or didn't produce. That one discipline is what lets you kill the losing campaigns and pour money into the winners.

A tightly tracked account, once past the learning phase, tends to return several times its ad spend—across our clients the figure averages around 13x. That's a mature number, not a week-one result, and only possible with the three habits above in place.

What to do with This

Pull your last 90 days. Calculate your real cost per lead, your close rate, and most importantly, your cost per booked job, by channel. Lay them next to the ranges above. Inside them, your marketing is healthy and your job is to feed the winners. Outside them, you now know exactly where to look: targeting, speed to lead, follow-up or tracking.



Nobody publishes these numbers, so most owners never learn they're overpaying by double. Now you have the yardstick. Measure yourself against it—then go beat it.