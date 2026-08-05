The Hidden Job-Cost Leak in Multi-Trade Commercial Mechanical Contractors

Last month, a mechanical contractor in Ohio walked me through his year-end numbers on a 14-week hospital retrofit. On paper, the job closed at a 22% gross margin. When his controller finally reconciled the phase codes three weeks after closeout, the rough-in phase had actually run 11 points under bid and the trim-out had bled 19.

The job looked healthy in aggregate. Underneath, one phase was subsidizing another, and the estimator was about to bid the next hospital using numbers that lied to him. That kind of blind spot is not rare. A 2026 index from Level CFO found that 91% of jobs have revenue recorded but no cost data coded to the job itself.

For plumbing, hydronic, and mechanical shops running commercial work with mixed crews, that gap is where margin quietly disappears. It rarely shows up as one big loss. It shows up as a slow drip: a plumber idling while the electrician finishes a panel, a service tech closing out a work order two days after leaving the site, a supervisor's four hours of coordination time posted to overhead instead of the job. Individually, none of it triggers an alarm. Aggregated across a fiscal year, it is the difference between a shop that reinvests and a shop that refinances.

Where the Leak Actually Starts

I have spent a lot of time reading through LinkedIn threads and Reddit posts from mechanical contractors, and then calling operators to compare notes. The pattern that keeps repeating is not that shops lack job-costing systems. Most have something, even if it is a spreadsheet stapled to QuickBooks. The pattern is that the data feeding those systems is late, incomplete, or coded to the wrong level.

Jonas Construction Software makes the point that labor is the largest cost on most construction projects, and paper timesheets create lag, misallocation, and hidden variances across cost codes. That matches what I hear on the phone. A service manager for a 40-tech plumbing and mechanical shop in the Carolinas told me his techs were turning in weekly time sheets on Monday morning for the prior week. By the time payroll ran and hours got coded to jobs, the job might already be substantially complete. If a plumber had worked three jobs in a day and guessed at the split, nobody was going back to correct it.

Knowify puts a number on the consequence: contractors who properly track hidden costs often find real job costs are 15% to 20% higher than originally calculated. K38 Consulting reports the same range and adds that labor expenses can make up 20% to 50% of a project's total cost, with indirect costs typically representing 15% to 25%. Read those two figures together. If a fifth of your total cost is indirect, and your indirect allocation is guesswork, your true margin on any given job is a rumor.

The Multi-Trade Multiplier

Single-trade shops have job-cost leaks. Multi-trade commercial mechanical shops have them squared.

Here is why. On a mixed plumbing, hydronic, and controls install, the sequencing dependencies compound. If the plumber finishes rough-in a half day late, the insulation crew shifts, the hydronic tie-in shifts, and the controls startup gets pushed into a Saturday at time-and-a-half. Somebody eats that premium. Usually it is not the customer.

FieldEx describes a multi-trade commercial water-heater job where plumber and electrician coordination on a whiteboard created expensive idle time. That whiteboard is the tell. Most mechanical shops I talk to still run their multi-trade dispatch off a whiteboard, a shared calendar, or a text thread between two supervisors. None of those tools produces a labor record that ties back to a job phase. The hours get worked. The hours get paid. The hours do not always get coded correctly.