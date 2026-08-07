Recovering from HVAC Jobs That Go Wrong

Contractor University’s Cracking the Code Weekly Show.
Aug. 7, 2026
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EGIA
Brad Barron and Jason Walker for EGIA

Unforeseen challenges are inevitable in the HVAC business. Jobs can take an unexpected turn in ways you would never dream of, but like all good stories, there is always something to learn and eventually laugh about.

In this episode of Cracking The Code, Brad Barron and Jason Walker share the war stories that led to hard-earned lessons, better leadership, stronger processes and even a person being saved from a house fire! From costly jobs and hiring missteps to customer challenges and unexpected moments of heroism, they break down how contractors can recover, learn, and come back better when things do not go according to plan.

All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code. Streaming now, free for everyone, through August 13th: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.

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