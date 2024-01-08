For over three years, Kyle Spencer has been working alongside his peers at NFPA to develop NFPA LiNK®, providing digital access to codes and standards. Now serving as the Director and Product Owner of NFPA LiNK®, he oversees the strategic direction for the application and helps support ongoing development and content creation efforts. Kyle has spent over a decade working in the electrical products industry, learning from engineers and installers on how to make the products they use more efficient.