Billy Marshall is the founder and a strategic advisor at ServiceTrade. He is a sought-after author and speaker on topics relating to innovation, technology, and digital marketing and sales methodology for commercial service contractors.

Marshall’s professional experiences include leadership roles in product, sales, and business development at a range of companies, including Fortune 100 companies, family-owned contracting businesses, and startup ventures. His experience offers a broad perspective from which he coaches commercial service contractors on best practices for thriving in increasingly competitive business markets.

Marshall has presented at national and regional conferences for associations including, but not limited to, the American Fire Sprinkler Association (AFSA), the Automatic Fire Alarm Association (AFAA), the National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA), and the Mechanical Contractors’ Association of America (MCAA).

Marshall graduated with highest honors in aerospace engineering at Georgia Tech and holds two graduate degrees from MIT.

Outside of ServiceTrade, Marshall is always busy, whether that’s as pitmaster at the smoker, as captain on his fishing boat, and as dad, enjoying outdoor activities with his three beautiful daughters.