Lynn Wise is CEO and founder of Contractor in Charge, the top provider of start-to-finish 24-7 customer engagement, appointment booking, full-service bookkeeping and controller services for home service contractors. Contractor in Charge was established in 2016 to provide comprehensive office service for home service contractors. With trained industry-experienced employees and integration with a full range of cutting-edge technology platforms, Contractor in Charge allows business owners to cut costs while maintaining the same quality of service.