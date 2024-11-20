John Akhoian is CEO of Rooter Hero, a plumbing and drain company serving locations across California, Nevada and Arizona. His mission is to help others maximize their careers and live fulfilling, comfortable lives, and he is the author of several books about achieving success in business, including, Creating 99 Millionaires and The Secret to Real Wealth. He also published his autobiography, Temporarily Broken: The John Akhoian Story in 2022. For more information, visit www.rooterhero.com.