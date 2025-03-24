Mary Scott Nabers
As President and CEO of Strategic Partnerships, Inc. Mary Scott Nabers, a former statewide office holder in Texas, has decades of experience in the public and private sectors. Her unique expertise is her success in connecting the two sectors. Mary is also a well-recognized expert in the P3 world and a true business development professional. Strategic Partnerships, Inc. publishes Government Market News, the premier platform for connecting public and private sector leaders in the government marketplace.