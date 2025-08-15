After spending six years at Accenture leading technology and strategy projects, Kit Dickinson moved on to IDI where he was president and responsible for managing strategic partnerships, product innovation, sales, marketing and overall company leadership. Dickinson led IDI to a successful acquisition by ADP where he was responsible for overseeing integrating IDI’s capabilities into ADP technology. Dickinson recently moved into ADP’s Business Development organization as an industry executive to help lead ADP’s industry-focused efforts.