Andrew Pfeiffer serves as a Project Director at Cogent Analytics, where he partners directly with business owners to uncover inefficiencies, align teams, and implement strategic improvements that lead to long-term business success. With over 20 years of experience in operations, project management, and consulting across multiple industries, including construction, education, food brokerage, and small business, Andrew brings both practical insight and leadership to every engagement.

Cogent Analytics helps small to mid-sized businesses improve profitability, efficiency, and the owner’s quality of life. We roll up our sleeves alongside owners to solve challenges, implement lasting solutions, and drive measurable growth.